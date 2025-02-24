How to apply paste to WEEPING LESIONS MVI_3839-40merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JK’s right odemic leg has had weeping lesions surrounding a deep ulcer for the last 2 and more years, sometimes almost dry, sometimes literally forming puddles on the floor. To apply healing pastes can be very challenging, because nothing will stick to the wet surfaces of the lesions. A few weeks ago I thought of using thin gauze down first as a substrate. Then the idea of a spatula occurred to me, to more easily apply the cream or paste. It works. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice.