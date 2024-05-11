© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American UFC Fighter, Bryce Mitchell, Threatens jEEW Boy Ben Shapiro
UFC fighter, Bryce Mitchell, Calls jEEW Ben Shapiro a B*tch, and challenges him to a fight if he touches Candice Owens and speaks on him calling for Christians to go to Palestine and kill little children.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, UFC, Candice Owens, Ben Shapiro, Bryce Mitchell, Jews, Israel, Gaza, interview, genocide, Palestine,