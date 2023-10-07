BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Everything Thing You Need To Know About The Attack On Israel -NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 7 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
879 views • 10/07/2023

Pay close attention today, you are watching something you have never seen before. The question we should be asking right now is this. Is Iran behind it? Is Russia behind it? Or is it the LORD preparing the table for the time of Jacob’s trouble?

We have been reporting on the unprecedent attack on Israel for many hours now, a war that grows deeper and more intense by the hour. What is unfolding in front of us is something that no one alive under the age of 75 has ever seen before. There are forces at work right now that can only be explained by opening up a King James Bible and paying a visit to the prophets, which is exactly what we will do, Lord willing, on this very special Saturday episode of the Prophecy News Podcast.

“And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.” Matthew 24:6 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that a state of war officially and formally exists between the nation of Israel and the Palestinian terrorists known as Hamas. But this is unlike any other war between the two that I can ever recall. All morning we’ve been watching and reporting on Palestinian paragliders landing in Jerusalem, armed with machine guns and spraying bullets. Graphic videos of Israelis being kidnapped and dragged out to be shot and beaten to death. And perhaps the most incredible of all, dozens of IDF tanks being captured by Hamas terrorists, with soldiers being brutalized before their death.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy