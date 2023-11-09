Add Trauma Triggers To Train Your Mind To Overcome The Stresses Of Defensive Action

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Trauma triggers" are phenomena that can cause confusion, disorientation and/or distress for a subject in a high stress situation. Adding trauma triggers to defensive training may be one other technique you can employ to simulate the stresses of an actual life or death, defensive situation. Mike Glover video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZzCLO3sLo4 Bracken tweet on Texas toxic fire: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/11/09/bracken-sends-277/ Kate Dalley interview with insider regarding the fragility of power grid: https://banned.video/watch?id=654c2beb668ba733e3cb5cab 9-11 in cartoons: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zhB56OiuZ3zU/ The Tactical Hermit regarding the trannyfesto: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/11/09/trannyfesto/ Neuroplasticity and muscle memory: https://lodestonetrainingandconsulting.com/blog/neuroplasticity-and-muscle-memory?ss_source=sscampaigns&ss_campaign_id=654b8f3eaf819a6f7d9c2cb3&ss_campaign_name=LTAC+Newsletter+-+8+November+2023&ss_campaign_sent_date=2023-11-08T16%3A17%3A31Z