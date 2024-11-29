"We have warned you but you made your choice", Russia In UNSC - Concerns Over Nukes

We have warned you but you made your choice Russia In UNSC World Express Concerns Over Nukes

Title:- We have warned you but you made your choice Russia In UNSC | World Express Concerns Over Nukes

Russia in a United Nations Security Council meeting has said that "It is our right to use our military equipment against those who target our facilities. We have warned you but you made your choice". The statement comes amid many countries concerns over the use of nuclear capable IRBM missile with hypersonic missile assets for the first time in Russia's war with Ukraine. Countries like US, UK and South Korea also expressed concerns over the military aid and North Korean troop deployment in the Russian theatre of war.