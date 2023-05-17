© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h786v6029
05/15/2023 Christopher Carter, Capitol Hill correspondent of Real American Voice: The dictator Mussolini said the Neo-Fascism would be the combination of the state and the media. That is what we're seeing now. This is through large publicly traded cable networks, CNN, and even Fox News. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/15/2023 《真正美国之声》国会山通讯员克里斯托弗·卡特：独裁者墨索里尼曾经说过，新的法西斯主义将会是国家和媒体的结合，而这正是我们现在所见到的情况。媒体的角色是由CNN和福克斯等大型上市有线电视网络扮演。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平