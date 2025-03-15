© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syrian Christians being slaughtered by Jihadists
39 views • 6 months ago
I watched a video on You Tube TV of the Christians being tortured and massacred in Syria and the African Congo by Jihadist. It has only just begun! Christians in Gaza are experiencing the same genocide not by Jihadists but by Zionist Israel. American Christians will face the same onslaught, read the Noahide Laws. Penalty for unconforming Christians is beheading. Arm yourselves brother and sisters to protect your families! If you are not hearing this information in your churches, find another church!
