Fellow fighter Little Sheep: We have proved with our actions that citizens of the New Federal State of China stand in unity, just as brother Miles has always expected
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
14 views • 04/12/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2e33a75aeb

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Little Sheep: We have proved with our actions that citizens of the New Federal State of China stand in unity, just as brother Miles has always expected; fellow fighter Rain: the value of Miles Guo’s value is unparalleled! The rainbow came out again as our fellow fighters shouted out “Free Miles Guo”, isn’t it a manifestation of heaven's will?

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow


4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友小羊：正如七哥期待的那样， 我们用行动证明了新中国联邦是一个团结的集体；战友小雨：郭文贵先生的价值不可估量！当战友们高呼 "释放郭文贵先生”时彩虹再现，是不是一切都有天意？

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
