Trail Life Helps Boys Develop Godly Masculinity With Outdoor Adventure - Stephen Ashton

Trail Life USA is focused on giving boys the chance to embrace godly masculinity with the guidance and mentorship of mature Christian men in various troops across America. Stephen Ashton is the national marketing director for Trail Life USA, and he lays out the incredible benefits of this ministry’s mission and program. For example, Trail Life gets young men outside and engages them in hands-on activities that will challenge them, stretch them, and restore their self-worth. Boys need a place where they can be boys, Stephen points out. The program is a safe space for young men to be mentored by Christian men, learn about the Lord, and head into the wilderness for epic adventures that will forever shape their perspectives.
TAKEAWAYS
Fathers are signing up with Trail Life USA and stepping up to the plate by providing an incredible experience for many young boys
Boys are often attracted to video games because they want to play, explore, and solve problems, which are hardly provided in other ways
Boys today are unappreciated in culture and told their masculinity is “toxic,” but Trail Life USA reinforces God’s plan and purpose for them
Find or start a local Trail Life USA chapter in your area by visiting FindATroop.com
Trail Life USA - Molding Men Video: https://bit.ly/43EOuyJ
Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM
Raising Godly Boys Ebook: https://bit.ly/3H3DFwI
Find a Troop: https://findatroop.com/
Letting Boys Be Boys in a "Toxic" Culture: https://bit.ly/3DlYHo7
Boys Build a Boat: https://bit.ly/3K6OpMA
Website: https://www.traillifeusa.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrailLifeUSA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/traillife/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrailLifeUSA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TrailLifeUSA
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/