MexicoCity 12.12.12 - Basilica of Guadalupe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For more better quality video's check out,
https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber
https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e
https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/
A visit to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Millions of people make the pilgrimage here each year on December 12.