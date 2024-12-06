A selection of destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment by FPV drones on fiber optics in the area of ​​the village of Novy Komar, located north of Velikaya Novosyolka.

The following vehicles were captured on camera: the YPR-765 armored personnel carrier, the Gvozdika self-propelled gun, the T-64BV, the BMP-1, the BTR-80, the URO VAMTAC armored vehicle, and other vehicles.

It is clearly visible how fiber optic drones allow penetration into any area of ​​equipment not protected by gratings.



