How PaleoPower Reduces Glyphosate Contamination – Explained by Dr. Raul Cano

Dr. Raul Cano, PhD, walks us through the incredible benefits of our signature product, PaleoPower. Discover how PaleoPower, our advanced microbial inoculant, can help decontaminate your soil by significantly reducing Glyphosate residues.

What you'll learn in this video: The science behind reducing Glyphosate contamination by over 90% within 180 days

Why choose PaleoPower?

Field & Laboratory Tested: Proven effectiveness in diverse conditions

OMRI Listed Organic: Certified organic, with no synthetic chemicals or GMOs

Environmental Impact: Helps reduce greenhouse gases and promotes sustainable agriculture

PALEO POWER'S FUNCTIONS & BENEFITS:

1. increases crop yields & enhance plant growth by making phytohormones

2. provides essential minerals at a lower cost compared to even organic fertilizers such as from fish & seaweed

3. accelerates germination times

4. speed-up the breakdown/degradation of glyphosate (and its breakdown by-product, AMPA) & other soil contaminants

5. increases water retention, thus saving water

6. restores a healthy soil microbiome

7. solubilizes phosphate

8. increases soil carbon

9. converts atmospheric nitrogen into plant nutrients. and

10. safeguard your and your consumers' health and the health of our planet and waterways

Happy Growing! =)