BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fruit of The Spirit & Spiritual Gifts (Episode 5: LONGSUFFERING)
Present Truth Talk Show
Present Truth Talk Show
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 05/19/2023

Longsuffering is a quality of God's goodness and faithfulness. The Bible provides several verses that support this claim. For example, Exodus 34:6 describes God as bearing long and being slow to anger. Romans 2:4 describes God as forbearing and longsuffering1. Another example is 2 Peter 3:9, which states that the Lord is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.It is a quality of God's goodness, faithfulness, and desire to grant us salvation. It is also a virtue that Christians are called to practice. The Bible provides several examples of longsuffering. One example is God's longsuffering with His chosen people, the nation of Israel. Another example is God waiting patiently in the days of Noah.

In summary, longsuffering is a quality of God's goodness and faithfulness supported by several verses in the Bible and patiently enduring hardship or refraining from enforcing something that is due. It is a quality of God's goodness, faithfulness, and virtue that Christians are called to practice.

Affiliate YouTube Channels:

1. NASF-ZASF Live® (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. Present Truth Talk Show (P2TS Live®) [@presenttruthtakeshow]:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Audio: https://youtu.be/x4DEPCHVCtI

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]

Keywords
christ-second-comingonline-servicesda-churchpresent-truthspirit-of-prophecythree-angels-messagesgreat-commissionholy-scriptureiafcnasfzasfadventist-hourremnant-churchchina-for-christvirtual-servicehybrid-serviceloud-crysaturday-sabbathdigital-evangelism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy