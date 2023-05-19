Fruit of The Spirit & Spiritual Gifts (Episode 5: LONGSUFFERING)

Longsuffering is a quality of God's goodness and faithfulness. The Bible provides several verses that support this claim. For example, Exodus 34:6 describes God as bearing long and being slow to anger. Romans 2:4 describes God as forbearing and longsuffering1. Another example is 2 Peter 3:9, which states that the Lord is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.It is a quality of God's goodness, faithfulness, and desire to grant us salvation. It is also a virtue that Christians are called to practice. The Bible provides several examples of longsuffering. One example is God's longsuffering with His chosen people, the nation of Israel. Another example is God waiting patiently in the days of Noah.

In summary, longsuffering is a quality of God's goodness and faithfulness supported by several verses in the Bible and patiently enduring hardship or refraining from enforcing something that is due. It is a quality of God's goodness, faithfulness, and virtue that Christians are called to practice.

