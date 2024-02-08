Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles 7-8 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 7 - 8, 2024





▪️In the north of the enclave, Palestinian formations were able to regain strength and became more active in several parts of Gaza . Hamas militants carried out the largest number of attacks in the coastal area, from which Israeli units had previously withdrawn.





▪️In turn, the Israeli Air Force continues massive bombing of residential buildings in the suburbs and the capital of the enclave. A series of strikes hit the ruins of the Al-Judaidah area, where the presence of Palestinian forces had also re-established.





▪️The situation in the central part of the enclave remains the same: the Palestinians only have enough strength for rare attacks, and the Israelis are not trying to attack. At the same time, the low intensity of fighting does not in any way affect the activity of Israeli aviation.





▪️In Khan Yunis, positional battles continue in the central and western parts of the city. The surroundings of the Nasser hospital are regularly under fire from the IDF, but the Israelis are not trying to advance deeper into the medical facility.





▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces conducted regular raids to detain militants and their alleged accomplices. More than 50 people were arrested, and the total number of detainees since the beginning of the escalation almost reached seven thousand.





▪️At the same time, Israeli aircraft launched missiles at the Syrian city of Homs . This time the ammunition hit one of the houses in the Al-Hamra area: at least five people were killed.





▪️Meanwhile, in neighboring Iraq, the US Air Force launched a missile attack on a car in the eastern area of Baghdad . Three people were killed, including one of the leaders of the pro-Iranian group Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Bakr al-Saadi.

