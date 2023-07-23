Big Problem for NATO! Russian S-70 Okhotnik drone spotted with MiG-29 After First Combat Debut?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO Should Fear ! Russian S-70 Okhotnik drone spotted with MiG-29 After First Combat Debut in ukraine, The S-70 Okhotnik drone is a major challenge for Ukrainians due to Western radar and air defense systems’ difficulty in dealing with stealth targets. The S-70 Okhotnik drone is unique. It can infiltrate fortified enemy airspace, launch solo attacks, or provide necessary targeting information to a supporting Su-57 fighter or missile battery. When teamed with a Su-57 fighter, the Okhotnik becomes more powerful, potentially surpassing cruise missiles in striking deep enemy targets.