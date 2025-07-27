Tripping Rain - "F.W.M." - Harwan 1st Show - [Acid Rock]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tripping Rain's first show at the Harwan in Mt. Ephraim, NJ on 03/11/1994
Download the LIVE album here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/album/harwan-1st-show
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/38CeZVebD4QOgtvk5Mw5Fk
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tripping-rain/1251853443
Look for Tripping Rain on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer
Troy Reif - guitar
Gabe Cifuni - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
Dave Ziegler - keyboards
Halsey Shelton - cungas
Smutty F - tambourine