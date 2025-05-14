© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tesla is getting ready to roll out a new feature called “Turn your car into a taxi,” allowing owners to put their vehicles to work while they're not behind the wheel.
Once activated, the Tesla will pick up passengers and drive them to their destinations, generating income for its owner — all without needing a driver onboard..