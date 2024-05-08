© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 6-7
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«In the village of Berezovka, Borisov district, several kamikaze drones of the AFU attacked two Gazelles that were taking employees of a company to work. Seven people were killed, over 40 are in hospital»