🚨 BREAKING !! MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS REPORTED AT DOW CHEMICAL PLANT IN PLAQUEMINE, LOUISIANA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📌PLAQUEMINE | LOUISIANA
Emergency officials are on the scene of multiple explosions in Iberville Parish. It appears to be near the area of the Dow Chemical Plant, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.
A shelter-in-place has been issued within a half a mile radius for caution.
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/