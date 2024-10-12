BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Russian House in Beirut prepare meals for local shelters housing displaced Lebanese people
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 8 months ago

The Russian House in Beirut demonstrated its commitment to supporting vulnerable populations by mobilizing volunteers to prepare meals for distribution to local shelters housing displaced persons.

Adding:

🚨⚠️‼️Social medias: After 11 continuous days of fighting, the IDF has been struggling to make progress in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah.

At most it has been able to push ~1-2km into Lebanese territory unable to take and secure, forcing to withdraw again.

The initial campaign objective was securing a belt along the border to demilitarise Hezbollah. There have been withdrawals, ambushes and attritional battles, yet israel has not been able to secure or take over any Hezbollah military point.



Keywords
iranpoliticsrussiaisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy