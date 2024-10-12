The Russian House in Beirut prepare meals for local shelters housing displaced Lebanese people

The Russian House in Beirut demonstrated its commitment to supporting vulnerable populations by mobilizing volunteers to prepare meals for distribution to local shelters housing displaced persons.

Adding:

🚨⚠️‼️Social medias: After 11 continuous days of fighting, the IDF has been struggling to make progress in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah.

At most it has been able to push ~1-2km into Lebanese territory unable to take and secure, forcing to withdraw again.

The initial campaign objective was securing a belt along the border to demilitarise Hezbollah. There have been withdrawals, ambushes and attritional battles, yet israel has not been able to secure or take over any Hezbollah military point.





