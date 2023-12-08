ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Friday 12/8/23 • OWEN SHROYER & PRISON WARDEN MEETING | TUCKER & ALEX HIGHLIGHTS • Infowars

IS ELON MUSK SET TO UNBAN ALEX JONES ON X & HOW WOULD THIS CHANGE THE INFOWAR?

After Tucker Carson courageously bucked the tide of deplatforming and released a powerful 95-minute interview with Alex Jones, Elon Musk responded positively to the overwhelming support on X to bring back most censored man in world!

And more good news! House of Representatives officially initiated the impeachment of globalist puppet Joe Biden! Also, political prisoner Owen Shroyer has been released from prison and will be appearing LIVE on the today’s broadcast to recount his harrowing adventure!





