Is King Charles Cancer an Excuse to Remove Him from Power? w/ Kevin Annett

Sarah Westall

Regain control and remove parasites with Dr. Dean’s parasite cleanse at https://bravetv.store/sarah

Help fight human trafficking while boosting your kids immune system with Z-stack Kids – learn more at https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack-kids?ref=Sarah&variant=41579270897830





Sign up for Marjory Wildcraft’s FREE seminar at “SarahsBackyardFarm.com”





Activist and former minister, Kevin Annett, rejoins the program to discuss his deep research into the British Royal family, the Vatican, and the global cabal. His work exposing Indian residential schools blew open the tragic practice of ethic cleansing, ritual abuse, and other horrific practices by the Vatican and the Royal families. He has been nominated 3 times for the Nobel Peace prize and has written over a dozen books. You can learn more about Kevin Annett or link to his Sunday weekly radio program at http://murderbydecree.com/





Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.