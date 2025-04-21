MOVIE STAR'S DAUGHTER DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lake Bell talks new picture book inspired by daughter with epilepsy
Apr 17, 2025 #epilepsy #book #lakebell
Actor and screenwriter Lake Bell sits down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Tyra Banks to discuss her debut picture book “All About Brains: A Book About People,” which is inspired by her young daughter with epilepsy and celebrates the differences that make everyone unique, likening neurodiversity diagnoses to superpowers. Then, she gushes about her love for pickles and get a special edible surprise!
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=vozVOHg0Ezg