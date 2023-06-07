Tom Renz | Best of The Tom Renz Show Replay: Fighting True Anti-Semitism at the Source

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When I heard the #Reawaken tour was being accused of anti-simitism the first thing that came to my mind was the biggest anti-semite I know, Yuval Noah Harari. I called up my good friend Clay Clark and asked him to send me over his highlight reel of #Harari speaking in multiple interviews on how much he loves #Hitler and how he wishes Hitler had more technology so he could have completed his mission. That’s right, I’m not making this up. Our buddies at the World Economic Forum say these things on camera, in front of large audiences, they speak at prestigious universities, like Harvard, and praise Hitler, yet no one in the media seems to be concerned in the slightest. #WEF #AntiSemitism #ReAwakenTour #Racism #Globalists #TheBestOf #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102