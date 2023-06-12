BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 12.6.2023 Support grows for TRUMP, Billions reject V@X, Epstein, Durbin, Illegals, More clues, Pray!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 12/07/2023

LT of And We Know

Dec 6, 2023

The events that come at us day in and day out are almost impossible to ignore. The events that play out in congress at hearings, on TV with Town Halls, videos of border crossing, democrats making foolish decisions and more… are enough to make your head spin. We will get into this today, but also want to provide encouragement to stay positive this season.

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*Our Podcast: https://andweknow.podbean.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

LT latest Bible Study on Podbean https://andweknow.podbean.com/e/1-evangelism-lt-w-and-we-know/ https://www.podbean.com/eas/pb-7tuun-15147dc

Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2

https://tinyurl.com/59f66ssx

Hillary and climate change vid v

https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1135

Hillary Clinton - We are Seeing Record Deaths related to Climate Change blah blah blah https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65914

Senator Dick Durbin Proposes Allowing Illegals to Serve In the Military as a Pathway to Citizenship https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65931

God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, but of love, and a sound mind. I am not afraid. In Jesus name! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65938

Mike Johnson says They Will Blur Some People’s Faces from the J6 Tapes to Prevent the DOJ from Retaliating Against Them https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65947

George H.W. Bush Funeral https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65950

The talking heads in the media are having a meltdown at the thought of Trump becoming President again. So much so that their rhetoric has become absolutely unhinged. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17936


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3zxlv7-12.6.23-support-grows-for-trump-billions-reject-vx-epstein-durbin-illegals-.html

Keywords
trumpnewsdemocratspresidenthearingsdeep statechristiancongressillegalsborder crossingsvaxepsteinpraycluestimestampltand we knowexposing evilfoolish decisionsdurbintown halls
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy