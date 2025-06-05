BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin will WIPE OUT Ukraine Over This Attack, Game Over NATO w/ Patrick Henningsen & Col. Wilkerson
What is happening
What is happening
98 views • 3 months ago

Jun 4, 2025 #putin #ukraine #nato

Ukraine's latest attacks on Russian soil crossed Putin's red line and the consequences could be devastating. Geopolitical analyst Patrick Henningsen and former US Chief of Staff Col. Lawrence Wilkerson reveal the painful response that is coming for Ukraine & NATO as their war with Russia enters a new, dangerous phase.


