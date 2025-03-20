ICY: Russian athlete Breaks World Record under Baikal Ice, without a wetsuit, 400 feet, only flippers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian athlete breaks world record under Baikal ice.
Ekaterina Nekrasova, a Russian freediver, set a world record by swimming 122 meters (400 feet) under the ice of Lake Baikal without a wetsuit, only flippers. This incredible feat took place during the world’s first-ever freediving festival, "Under the Ice of Baikal," now in its second year.
Four world records have already been set at this year’s festival, with participants from Russia, Croatia, and Turkiye.