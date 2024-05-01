John Locke vs Lysander Spooner: Consent of the Governed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tracing its roots back to John Locke, the Mayflower Compact - and even earlier - the “consent of the governed” was one of the most important principles in the Declaration of Independence, and was the foundation for the formation of the Constitution as well. But, as Lysander Spooner argued - the notion that “all the people” consent exists only in theory.
Path to Liberty: May 1, 2024