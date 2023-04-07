PAUL BEGLEY - MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CERN / SHIVA RITUAL
Even though the video was taken in front of a statue of Dancing Shiva/Nataraja, some believed it was a satanic ritual. This further fueled theories that CERN's goal was to use their Large Hadron Collider to create a portal to hell, summon the antichrist, or destroy the universe.