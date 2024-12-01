WORSHIP ANY WAY YOU INTERPRET THE BIBLE ~ APOSTLE Stan Johnson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John 4:24 God is a Spirit: and THEY that WORSHIP HIM
MUST WORSHIP HIM in SPIRIT and in TRUTH !!!
NO OTHER WAY IS ACCEPTABLE TO THE ALMIGHTY HOLY GOD !!! PERIOD !!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
