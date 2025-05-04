BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Houthis warn international airlines against flying to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
61 views • 4 months ago

Houthis warn international airlines against flying to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (yesterday)

Declaring it 'UNSAFE' after confirming successful hypersonic ballistic missile attack 

Spox says op led to more than 3 million Israelis escaping to shelters

Bringing airport to standstill.

Major airlines CANCEL Tel Aviv flights after Houthi missile strike

United Airlines, Delta, Air France, Lufthansa, ITA, Wizz Air and Ryanair are all avoiding Ben Gurion International 

Economic damage to Israel = win for the Houthis

