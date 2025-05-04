© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Houthis warn international airlines against flying to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (yesterday)
Declaring it 'UNSAFE' after confirming successful hypersonic ballistic missile attack
Spox says op led to more than 3 million Israelis escaping to shelters
Bringing airport to standstill.
Major airlines CANCEL Tel Aviv flights after Houthi missile strike
United Airlines, Delta, Air France, Lufthansa, ITA, Wizz Air and Ryanair are all avoiding Ben Gurion International
Economic damage to Israel = win for the Houthis