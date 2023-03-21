Quo Vadis





March 20, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Zaro's Message to Simona for March 8, 2023.





I saw Mother.





She was wearing a dusky pink dress and a gold belt around her waist.





On her head were a white veil and the crown of twelve stars, on her shoulders a dark green mantle that went down to her bare feet that were resting on the globe.





Mother had her arms open in a sign of welcome, and on her chest was a heart of flesh crowned with thorns. In her right hand Mother had a long Holy Rosary, as if made of drops of ice.





May Jesus Christ be praised.





My dear children, I love you and thank you that you have hastened to this call of mine.





My children, pray and make others pray.





Children, be ready to follow my beloved Jesus all the way to Calvary.





My children, when everything is going well, it is easy to be good Christians, but at the moment of the cross, that is where you have to be [good Christians].





At the moment when you are facing difficulties, at the moment when you are charged with the cross, be ready to follow my Son all the way to the foot of His Cross; follow Him on Calvary, stay by His side, be good Christians.





My children, nothing is due to you, but everything is given to you through the immense love the Father has for each of you.





My children, if I am coming down among you, it is only because of the Father’s immense love.





I descend to you in order to show you the way, to take you by the hand and lead you to Christ, to warn you so that you would all be saved.





If this is possible, it is only so by the Father’s immense mercy.





My children, I love you and am always by your side.





Pray, my children, live the sacraments, kneel before the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar and make silent adoration.





My children, in times of trial and sorrow, do not turn away from me, but hold the Holy Rosary tightly and pray with greater zeal.





Look at my Son on the Cross, nailed out of love for you, and He will give you strength.





Pray, children, pray and teach children to pray – the future is theirs.





Now I give you my holy blessing.





Thank you for having hastened to me.





Please support my channel by watching another video!





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzpnAk40vIk



