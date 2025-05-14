Nation of Islam demonized when it had Interferon a cure for AIDS

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Stew Peters: COVID 19 did a lot to destroy public trust in the government and in our medical establishment, but it's important to know that they probably never deserved your trust to begin with or our media the government has been making insane decisions that destroy human lives or sabotage medical progress for decades. It just took COVID 19 for the public to become aware of it, the intentionally released bioweapon, COVID 19. Here's one forgotten example from about two decades ago in 2005 the federal government had to admit that it had been testing unproven AIDS drugs on foster children without real consent and without even appointing special guardians to look out for the children's interest.

And as horrifying as that is, it's only the beginning of the insane things that the fake government has done about AIDS in the 1980s of course, you had Dr Fauci Mengele insisting that AIDS victims take AZT, even though that drug basically did nothing but kill all of them faster.

And then our media tells us that in the 1990s you had the federal government get in bed with some lunatic cult, the Nation of Islam, right, which claimed to have a miracle AIDS cure. Well, then mainstream media tells us that the NIH let a radical doctor, Abdul Ali Mohammed, run around telling people that the government invented HIV to kill Black people, and then claiming that he had a drug that would cure it.

Then the media tells us that it didn't cure it, and that everybody who took the drug still died of AIDS. And then the media tells us that the government still let Muhammad market his drug as a cure, and that they even let him sell it as a grossly marked-up price to make millions off of desperately dying people. Dr Judy Mikovits is a medical researcher, a highly respected scientist and a friend of this show. She disagrees with that narrative, and she joins us now. Dr Judy, thank you so much for being here. We certainly appreciate you making the time for us.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yeah, thanks Stew, it's always a pleasure to be back with you. And I mean that narrative, that type one Interferon, the magic bullet for cancer on the cover of Time Magazine, March 31 1980 it's the first thing I started working on purifying at the National Cancer Institute when I was a fermentation chemist, all the way back in 1980. So we made that drug. We purified it from cows. It's called bovine, and you can purify it from all animals, very low doses and nasal spray. It generates your innate immune responses. It's actually prophylactic. It actually stops degrades like a Pac Man RNA viruses.

It was a solution. It was part of an oral immunization protocol, and they demonized the Nation of Islam, and Dr Alim and others and drove it as if the National Cancer Institute was protecting you, we were making it.

Stew Peters Show (FULL) - Mikovits, NIH Used Tax Payer Money For Child Murder JUL.12.2022: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LMSEaZZ1QvxD

