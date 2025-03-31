Humility Is Dated By Society’s Standards, Yet the Pillar of Christianity - Dennis Edwards

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humility is not a form of weakness or passivity, says Dennis Edwards, but instead it’s an approach to life in which we strive to be more like Jesus. Dennis is the dean of North Park Seminary and the author of Humility Illuminated: The Biblical Path Back to Christian Character. He discusses how humility is generally not pursued by Christians and how few people truly understand it. How can we cultivate a lifestyle that centers on humility and exercise it at the appropriate times? In a modern culture that tends to be so self-centered, we’ve lost our bent toward being humble and adopted so many of the problems of the rest of society. Humility may feel old or outdated, but it’s desperately needed! Humility challenges us to put others first, strive to be more like Christ, and speak appropriately, rather than out of a self-defense mechanism.
TAKEAWAYS
Humility puts us in a position where we are paying attention to what’s going on around us
Humility should not be self-deprecating or self-loathing
Society elevates self-worship and seems to minimize the importance of humility
Humility feels strange to modern culture, but it was part of the First Century Christian witness that we need to reinstate
