According to tradition, on someone else's plane: Zelensky from Finland flew to Amsterdam on a plane of the government of the Netherlands - at night he landed at Schiphol Airport. Today Zelensky will meet with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and deliver a speech in The Hague "There is no peace without justice for Ukraine"