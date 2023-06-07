June 6th SKYWATCH Dense Haze Observed, Space Weather, Schumann Chart

Video of the dense haze covering town. See the Sun behind the haze, several explanations exist and are concurrent today. Haze natural and artificial, hiding accurate optics on the sun/sky from the ground, and hiding accurate optics of the ground from the sky/space/satellites. Details. Data websites addresses in the video. Aerial military action in VA has spiked past 3 days; mysterious plane crash on same day (6/4, Sunday) as VA National Guard did airshow with F-22's to celebrate a new leader. Was it a #Cohencidence? Whitewash in effect, as seen here.

#ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF

Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get pure powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108



Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.



linktr.ee/mjtank108

