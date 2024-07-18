BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Jesus Coming Again? | What Does the Bible Say About the Second Coming of Jesus?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
34 views • 10 months ago

Join us as we reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and the parallels between the days of Noah and the present times. In this devotional, we delve into the scriptures, particularly Matthew 24:37-39 and Hebrews 11:6-7, to draw lessons on faith, righteousness, and God's grace. Be inspired by the story of Noah, a faithful man who obeyed God's command amidst a world of indifference and sin. Let these insights encourage you to live a life committed to God, recognizing the long-suffering and grace offered to us today. Share this devotion with others and reflect on the urgency of salvation in these trying times.

00:00 Introduction and Daily Devotion
01:10 Faithful Men and Their Legacy
01:49 Lessons from the Days of Noah
05:31 Noah's Faith and Obedience
06:41 Living in the Day of Grace
08:47 Call to Salvation
10:39 Conclusion and Encouragement

Keywords
christjesusnoahreturn
