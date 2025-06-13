Bret Baier comments on his conversation with Trump.

Trump knew about coming attacks by Israel before it happened.

Trump post this morning, the supposed peace president, evidently is not about peace but condones war and is MIGA not MAGA:

I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!

Israel is prepared for the possibility of a full-scale war with Iran and is maintaining close coordination with the United States regarding the situation.

Israeli leadership emphasizes that the country is ready to rely on its own capabilities in the event of an escalation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is deeply concerned by and strongly condemns the sharp escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran.

He added that, on President Putin’s instructions, the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a detailed statement addressing the situation.

No surprise: Iran announces it will not be attending the sixth round of nuclear talks in Oman.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s aggression against Iran, calling it a violation of sovereignty and international law.

☢️ At least six Iranian nuclear physicists have reportedly been killed in tonight’s Israeli strikes.

Targeted sites include key research and enrichment facilities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Friday that China is highly concerned about Israel's attacks on Iran and deeply worried about the potentially serious consequences of these actions.

He emphasized that China firmly opposes any violation of Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and opposes actions that escalate tensions or expand the conflict.