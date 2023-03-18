BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 SPOTLIGHT Kari Lake - [DS] Panic Mode, The Election Cheating Is Being Exposed, The People Know, Game Over
106 views • 03/18/2023

X22 SPOTLIGHT Kari Lake - [DS] Panic Mode, The Election Cheating Is Being Exposed, The People Know, Game Over


Today’s Guest: Kari Lake

Website: http://karilake.com


Kari Lake begins the conversation discussing on how the election fraud was exposed. Each step of the way the people are seeing something they didn’t think existed. our elections are rigged. The cheaters who installed themselves in government are destroying the borders, the economy and our way of life. The people need to standup to these people and follow the rule of law to remove them. Kari’s case is headed to the Supreme Court, will the Supreme Court of Arizona follow the rule of law?


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


arizonafraudtriallaw suitrigged electionelection integritykari lakex22 spotlightgov race
