© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 SPOTLIGHT Kari Lake - [DS] Panic Mode, The Election Cheating Is Being Exposed, The People Know, Game Over
Today’s Guest: Kari Lake
Website: http://karilake.com
Kari Lake begins the conversation discussing on how the election fraud was exposed. Each step of the way the people are seeing something they didn’t think existed. our elections are rigged. The cheaters who installed themselves in government are destroying the borders, the economy and our way of life. The people need to standup to these people and follow the rule of law to remove them. Kari’s case is headed to the Supreme Court, will the Supreme Court of Arizona follow the rule of law?
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^