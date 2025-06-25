FEEDING PEOPLE, PEOPLE | 6-25-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2438
Show Notes:
Mel's Action: Are You Ready For A Steak Dinner? https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/ready-for-a-steak-dinner/
Bible Study: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/ekklesia01/
'Synagogue': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Synagogue
Pineal Gland Destroyed (Link from Vinny): https://old.bitchute.com/video/fdvSOnuo9ocn/
David Icke video: https://x.com/redpilldispensr/status/1937420576072544600
Human DNA in foods: https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1937461299832848418
Soylent Green is People: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2aH9tu4s30
Alex Jones on 2020 Stolen Election: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/fbi-has-officially-confirmed-that-the-2020-election-was-stolen/
PBS Article (Link from Craig): https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/u-s-makes-deal-with-iran-to-swap-prisoners-and-release-6-billion-in-frozen-money
Funny AI Doctor Video (Link from Dr Paul): https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-127406525
Mask video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1705002393553709
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop