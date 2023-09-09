WHY ARRHYTHMIAS ARE GENERATED (RICARDO DELGADO) GRAPHENE, VACCINES, MICROWAVES; CLIMATE GAMES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY ARRHYTHMIAS are GENERATED (Ricardo Delgado, LQC)
GRAPHENE, VACCINES, MICROWAVES, CLIMATE MANIPULATION
🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Explanation of why arrhythmias are generated as a result of having introduced into the organism, graphene oxide, an undeclared material in the composition of covid "vaccines", and present in all types of injectables.
(Dr Viviane Brunet) CO(N)VID 19 💉 POISON INJECTS 🧲 (LQC)
(MAGNETIC POISONED PATIENTS & THE ALLOPATHIC GENOCIDE ENABLERS)
On the ENERGY being EMITTED by MAGNETIZED VACCINE PATIENTS
55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE
VAX PURPOSES feat. Ricardo Delgado (LQC)
[2A] GRAPHENE, 5G, the 26 GHZ BAND and the THREAT of a ZOMBIFICATION
[3A] GRAPHENE and the BIOMOLECULAR CORONA EFFECT #SPIKE PROTEIN DECEPTION
[4A] GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES [BIOSYNTHESIS & TOXICITY];
[DOC] Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles
