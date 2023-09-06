The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 290 - Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i want to do a cursory overview of money and the money system at the present time and going forward. More than 5 years ago in January 2018 i posted a blog titled, “Beast Coin: Banking The Unbanked,” which you can read on my website at darknessisfalling.com. Two years later i made a video of this blog with some modifications - Video No.53 with a similar title, “BEAST - COIN: Banking The Unbanked - Jesuit Magic Money & Sorcery which you can listen to! Money is a concept that few people seem to understand although they’ve been using it their whole lives. Money is first of all an IDEA that enables the exchange of goods and services at a set value between 2 or more parties. Anything can be exchanged based on an agreed value of WHAT is being exchanged. In other words a money system is based on FAITH and trust by all concerned, on the VALUE of the exchange mechanism. If all parties lose Faith or Trust in the system then it ceases to operate.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling