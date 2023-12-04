BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SILVER ALERT! Silver Slammed at COP28! Now 4+ Billion Oz Solar Silver Consumed by 2030! (Bix Weir)
90 views • 12/04/2023

This weekend the WORLD agreed to Consume over 4 Billion Ounces of physical silver in Solar panels over the next 6 years...AND SO THE PRICE WAS ATTACKED AT THE COMEX MONDAY MORNING OPEN!! Nice job riggers! Ted Butler had warned everybody that the Commercials were way short again and would likely slam the price at some point to start the rigging operations all over again...AND SO IT HAPPENED. Luckily the major reasons for any silver price slam are now being transformed into REASONS TO RISE! Not sure how long they will run this operation but it will likely work around the Moving averages of around $23.30 to extract as much pain from the tech funds as possible....before the NEXT RUN HIGHER!

Keywords
nwonew world ordersolar energyend gamesolar panelsgreen agendaclimate scamgreat resetglobalist crime syndicatesilver rigging endingcop28 slamshorting silversilver demand risingsilver demand exploding in 2024
