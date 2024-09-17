The Interdisciplinary Council on Development and Learning (ICDL) in Child Development

In this insightful video, we delve into the mission and impact of the Interdisciplinary Council on Development and Learning (ICDL) on child development. Join us as we explore how ICDL integrates various disciplines to foster a holistic understanding of children's growth and learning processes.





Discover the key principles and approaches that set ICDL apart in the field of child development. Learn about the innovative DIRFloortime® model, which emphasizes the importance of emotional and relational development in addition to cognitive skills.





Featuring interviews with experts, case studies, and real-life applications, this video highlights how ICDL's interdisciplinary approach can address developmental challenges and support children in reaching their full potential. Whether you're a parent, educator, therapist, or simply interested in child development, this video offers valuable insights and practical strategies for nurturing the next generation.





Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your understanding of child development through the lens of ICDL's groundbreaking work!