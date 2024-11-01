⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (26 October – 1 November 2024)

▫️From 26 Oct to 1 Nov, the Armed Forces of the RU FED have launched 44 group strikes by high-precision weapons and UAVs. RU troops have hit UKR power facilities that provided support for military ind enterprises, the infrastructure of military airfields and railway communication routes used by the AFU for the transfer of Western-made weapons and hardware.

UAV Command Centre of the General Staff of the AFU, a production facility and storage area of attack drones, ammo depots, POL bases as well as temporary deployment areas of AFU manpower, nationalist formations and foreign mercs have been eliminated.

▫️Over the week, units of Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations in Kursk reg.

UAVs, and artill have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of a tank brigade, six mech'd brigades, three air assault brigades of the AFU, a marine brigade, four territorial def brigs, and two natl guard brigs.

▫️ Kharkov direction, units of a mech'd brig, a motorised infantry brig, and 3 territorial def brigs of the AFU have been hit.

Over past week, enemy losses over 2,810 troops, 3 tanks, 8 infantry fighting vehics, including Swedish-made CV-90 vehic, one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, and 59 other armoured fighting vehics.

Two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS systs launchers, 38 field artill guns, including 5 U.S. 155-mm Paladin SP'd artill systs, and 114 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces have liberated Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region).

Russian troops have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of six mech'd brigs, one assault brig, and one airmobile brig of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs, and two natl guard brigs. In addition, 35 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU losses more than 3,620 troops, six U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 16 other armoured fighting vehics, 31 motor vehics, 26 field artill guns, 14 of them manuf'd by NATO countries, 12 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations as well as 16 field ammo depots.

▫️Active OPs by units of the Yug GOFs, Aleksandropol and Katerinovka (DPR) have been liberated.

RU troops have launched strikes on formations of two tank brigs, six mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one infantry brig, one assault brig, one mtn assault brig, one airmobile brig, and one air assault brig, one territorial defence brig and one natl guard brig of the AFU. Ten counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

Enemy losses more than 5,390 troops, two tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, eight other armoured fight vehics, and 51 motor vehics.

One U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS system launcher, 32 field artill guns, including 15 Western-made ones, 6 electronic warfare stations, and 14 field ammo depots have been neutralised.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing into the depths of enemy def's and liberated Selidovo, Gornyak, Tsukurino, Leonidovka, and Izmaylovka (DPR).Strikes have been delivered at manpower and hardware of 7 mech'd brigs, one motor'd infantry brig, two infantry brigs, one jaeger brig, one airborne brig, one marine brig, four territorial defence brigs, and two natl guard brigs of the AFU. RU servicemen have repelled 72 enemy counter-attacks.Over week, enemy losses up to 3,840 troops, 20 armoured fight vehics, including two Swedish-made Viking armoured personnel carriers, 23 motor vehics, and 33 field artill guns.▫️Vostok GOFs have liberated Dobrovolye, Novoukrainka, Shakhterskoye, and Yasnaya Polyana (DPR).

Russian units have engaged formations of a mech'd brig, a motorised infantry brig, two terrir'l defence brigs, and one natl guard brig.



AFU losses up to 840 troops, 3 tanks, 8 armoured fight vehics, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 50 motor vehics, 15 field artill guns, including 10 SP'd artill systs and 155-mm howis made by NATO countries.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU two mech'd brigs, one infantry brig, one mtn assault brig, one marine brig, & 5 territorial def brigs.



AFU losses up to 500 troops, 27 motor vehis, and 11 field artill guns. 11 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations & 6 field ammo depots have been eliminated.



▫️AD facilities have shot down 7 ATACMS oper'l missiles and 26 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 9 French-made converted Hammer aerial bombs, one S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile converted to hit ground targets, and 815 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️54 UKR men surrendered on the line of contact.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,119 UAVs, 585 anti-aircraft missile systs, 19,012 tanks and other armoured fighting vehics, 1,482 MLRS combat vehics, 17,158 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,898 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.