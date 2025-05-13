Carbon Tax War and Canada as the 51st State | Maverick News LIVE with Rick Walker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick LIVE Top Stories with Rick Walker:
Special broadcast. Exposing Donald Trump's policies of market control and manipulation. How the President of the United States is manipulating, prices, supply chains, and markets to the benefit of a few and the detrmiment of most. The U.K. deal, The China Deal, The New order to reduce drug prices all run contrary to free market principles.
Plus today's top stories with Rick Walker.
