In the recent film "Conclave," Hollywood delves into the secretive world of the Catholic Church, presenting a narrative that intertwines religious tradition with contemporary social issues. While on the surface, the film appears to be about the intrigue and politics of electing a new Pope, a deeper analysis reveals it might serve a dual purpose: as entertainment and as a tool for predictive programming, subtly preparing audiences for a new kind of global leader as envisioned by the so-called "New World Order."

Plot Overview

"Conclave" follows the traditional setup of a papal election, where cardinals convene in the Vatican to choose the successor to the deceased Pope. The plot thickens with intrigue, competition, and unexpected interventions, culminating in the election of an outsider, referred to as the "new guy." This figure, later revealed to be non-binary and of mixed heritage, emerges as the chosen leader through what seems like divine providence, but could be interpreted as orchestrated manipulation.

Predictive Programming Explained

Predictive programming refers to the theory where media, like movies, books, or TV shows, introduce themes or scenarios that subconsciously prepare the population for future societal changes or events. In "Conclave," this theory suggests the film is not just telling a story but also laying the groundwork for acceptance of a leader who embodies a blend of all human identities, aligning with the New World Order’s vision of a unified, global leadership.

The New Leader Archetype

Diverse Identity: The "new guy" in "Conclave" represents an amalgamation of identities – gender, race, ethnicity, and religion. This mirrors a leader who could theoretically be universally relatable, thus potentially more acceptable as a global figurehead.

Divine Selection: The character's rise is portrayed as almost predestined, suggesting a narrative where leaders are chosen by fate or higher powers, aligning with themes of divine right or predestination which could be used to justify the emergence of a new kind of leader.

Moral Authority: The speech given by this character emphasizes virtues that transcend traditional boundaries, promoting a vision of leadership that's inclusive, compassionate, and universally moral, qualities that could be seen as ideal for a leader in a globalized world.

Cinematic Techniques as Tools

The film employs several cinematic techniques to enhance its message:

Symbolism: The setting of the Vatican, with its deep historical and symbolic significance, provides a backdrop that lends weight to the narrative's outcomes.

Character Development: The "new guy's" mysterious background and sudden acceptance could be seen as a narrative device to make the audience question traditional leadership qualifications.

Dramatic Irony: The twist regarding the new Pope's identity is kept secret until the climax, which could serve to normalize non-binary identities in positions of power through shock and subsequent acceptance.

Implications for Society

If viewed through the lens of predictive programming, "Conclave" might be preparing viewers for:

Acceptance of Change in Religious Leadership: By presenting an unconventional Pope, the film might be softening the public's view towards progressive changes within religious institutions.

The Concept of a Unified Global Leader: The film subtly promotes the idea that the world might need a leader who transcends traditional divides, possibly setting the stage for a figurehead in a global governance scenario.

Manipulation of Public Perception: By showing the cardinals as initially divided but ultimately united in their choice, the film might be suggesting that leaders can emerge and be accepted through orchestrated events or manipulations, a theme often cited in conspiracy theories about the New World Order.

Conclusion

While "Conclave" can be enjoyed as a standalone tale of religious and political intrigue, its deeper implications suggest a narrative engineered to challenge and expand viewers' perceptions of leadership. Whether or not one subscribes to the idea of predictive programming, the film undeniably stirs a conversation about identity, power, and the future of leadership in a rapidly changing world. The depiction of the "new guy" as a unifying figure might not only reflect current societal shifts but could be seen as an attempt to steer public expectation towards a new archetype of leadership for the future.

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

#conclave #moviereview #conclavemoviereview #predictiveprogramming #nwo #newworldorder #CatholicChurch #religion #newguy #Symbolism #manipulation #pope #newpope #film #future #leadership