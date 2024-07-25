Prophecies Say Before August 2025 - 07/25/2024

Today Pastor Stan gives us an overview of Prophecies given to God’s Prophets of when suitcase nukes will be detonated, the internal revolution might start and how President Donald Trump will come back to lead the Nation. Pastor Stan also shares a brand new vision from Vicki GoForth Parnell called: “A Women President”.

00:00 - Intro

09:19 - Suitcase Nuclear Bombs

29:50 - Internal Revolution

37:05 - DJT is Back

42:21 - Summery of Cities

43:02 - Eight Suitcase Nukes

53:55 - Women President

1:04:31 - Chris Reed Headlines

1:07:01 - Revealing the Antichrist

01:20:19 - Prophecies Before July 2025





