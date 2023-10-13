EPOCH TV | Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH Times | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov:
Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial
Judge 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘂𝗿 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻, who referred to 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 as a "bad guy," recently ruled against the Trump organization in the New York financial fraud case.
However, the appeals court put a stay on the judge's ruling.
