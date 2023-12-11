The Hidden Common Link In US Mass Shootings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's been established by researchers that there is a common link to mass shootings in the U.S. and this finding may shock some and others will say, "I knew that". This report by Clayton Morris & the 'Redacted' crew is worth watching.
Video Source:
'Redacted' with Clayton Morris
Closing Theme Music:
'Hidden Village' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
hm mon14:12